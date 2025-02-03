Analysis: The good and the bad of Cal's recent three-guard lineup

Since Andrej Stojakovic has been out due to a hip injury, Cal and head coach Mark Madsen have leaned heavily on a three-guard lineup of veteran transfer Jovan Blacksher Jr., shooting guard DJ Campbell, and electrifying freshman Jeremiah Blacksher. And although it has been a rotational necessity due to the absence of their leading scorer, who also happens to be a 6-foot-7 wing, it’s been equal parts successful and unsuccessful.

The Bears are 2-2 in the four games Stojakovic has been out, and in those four games this three-guard lineup has yielded the highest of highs and also the lowest of lows. The philosophy behind the lineup is simple: put the best players on the court and let them make plays, regardless of size or fit.