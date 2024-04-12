WATCH: OLB coach Vic So'oto, Cal players review Day 10 of spring practice
Cal kicker Ryan Coe connected on three long field goals during Friday's practice, and afterwards special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto met with reporters to talk about the performance on Day 10 of practice. So'oto also spent some time to break down his outside linebacker unit and discuss what comes next as the team pushes through the final week of spring ball.
Outside linebacker David Reese is looking to build on his strong finish in the 2023 season as he heads into the fall, and he has continued to develop this spring as one of the key defensive players for the Bears.
Friday, he spoke with reporters about his continued growth and much more.
Golden Bear Report also caught up with freshman receiver Josiah Martin to discuss his adjustment to the college level and his path from Texas to Berkeley as a midyear enrollee. In addition to Martin, we spoke with tight end Jeffrey Johnson who has made plenty of noise this spring as he settles in at his tight end role.
Watch both one-on-one interviews from Friday's practice below:
