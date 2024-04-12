Outside linebacker David Reese is looking to build on his strong finish in the 2023 season as he heads into the fall, and he has continued to develop this spring as one of the key defensive players for the Bears.

Friday, he spoke with reporters about his continued growth and much more.

Golden Bear Report also caught up with freshman receiver Josiah Martin to discuss his adjustment to the college level and his path from Texas to Berkeley as a midyear enrollee. In addition to Martin, we spoke with tight end Jeffrey Johnson who has made plenty of noise this spring as he settles in at his tight end role.

Watch both one-on-one interviews from Friday's practice below: