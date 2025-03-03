Cal among top contenders for local 2026 four-star OL Tommy Tofi

MONTEREY PARK, California — Tommy Tofi is beginning to figure out what matters to him most as a recruit. Culture is a big one. Stability at a program is another. The four-star recruit from Archbishop Riordan narrowed his list of options down to eight schools late last week, and both of those things were important factors in helping the 2026 offensive tackle determine which programs should remain in the running for his commitment.

Cal made the cut along with Oregon, UCLA, Tennessee, USC, Miami, Utah and Ohio State.

"Most of those schools I still interact with and they have coaching stability," Tofi said Sunday at the Rivals Camp stop at East LA College where he was one of the standout performers. "I felt like those are the schools I'm most comfortable with. Some schools I took out because they made coaching changes, and I built a relationship with the other coaches.

"I just didn't want do it again with a new coaching staff, because it's already late in my recruiting process."