Cal among top contenders for local 2026 four-star OL Tommy Tofi

MONTEREY PARK, California — Tommy Tofi is beginning to figure out what matters to him most as a recruit. Culture is a big one. Stability at a program is another. The four-star recruit from Archbishop Riordan narrowed his list of options down to eight schools late last week, and both of those things were important factors in helping the 2026 offensive tackle determine which programs should remain in the running for his commitment.
Cal made the cut along with Oregon, UCLA, Tennessee, USC, Miami, Utah and Ohio State.
"Most of those schools I still interact with and they have coaching stability," Tofi said Sunday at the Rivals Camp stop at East LA College where he was one of the standout performers. "I felt like those are the schools I'm most comfortable with. Some schools I took out because they made coaching changes, and I built a relationship with the other coaches.
"I just didn't want do it again with a new coaching staff, because it's already late in my recruiting process."
One could argue that there is no higher priority on the recruiting board for the Bears than the local Rivals250 tackle recruit. Tofi has made a number of stops in Berkeley to get to know the staff, and it is clear he is a top target for Justin Wilcox's program.
So the interaction aspect that Tofi is looking for from a school is present. Stability has become more difficult to find, but Wilcox is heading into his ninth season leading the Bears.
Yes, there has been a change along the offensive line since the Bears began recruiting Tofi, but the other aspect of his recruitment that has become increasingly important has seen a boost at Cal as of late.
Famika Anae is taking over the offensive line at Cal this season, and the BYU alum from Hawaii has hit on a lot of the right notes when it comes to what Tofi wants to see in his future coach and program.