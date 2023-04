New Cal offensive line coach Mike Bloesch has a big task on his hands taking over a group that received plenty of scrutiny last season. The Bears have retooled the offensive line and are likely to continue adding to it before the start of training camp, but Bloesch likes the direction of where the offensive line is headed to close out spring ball.

Golden Bear Report caught up with the Bears new line coach after Wednesday's practice to discuss his group, the progress of projected starting center Matthew Cindric and much more.

Watch our full one-on-one interview with Bloesch below: