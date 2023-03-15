UNLV transfer defensive back Nohl Williams has already been making his presence felt during the first four days of spring practice at Cal. Wednesday, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said Williams could play any position in the secondary for the Bears as he continues to develop.

Williams took time to meet with reporters after Cal's fourth day of work inside Memorial Stadium to discuss his decision to join the Bears, his early impressions of the defense and secondary plus much more.

Watch the full media session with Williams above.

Below, you can see our one-on-one interview with defensive backs coach Tre Watson as he took time to discuss the Cal secondary, how some of the new pieces are fitting into the defense and much more.