Cal's coaching staff added some new pieces to the secondary this offseason, and each of those newcomers have been able to make an early impact this spring. Kaylin Moore and Matthew Littlejohn took different paths to reach the Bears with Moore coming over as a transfer from Colorado after a strong 2022 campaign and Littlejohn joining the team as a junior college transfer.

We caught up with both of them to discuss what intrigued them about playing at Cal, what they expect their roles to be this season and their general thoughts on the spring up to this point.

Watch our one-one-one interviews with both defensive backs below: