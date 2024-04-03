Cal returned to the field Wednesday after 10 days off, and the offense was able to continue working on its development under new coordinator Mike Bloesch. The Bears' offensive line coach liked what he saw from his group as the team worked on some some short-yardage plays in the passing game while continuing to utilize their deep running back unit.

Aristotle Thompson is at the head of that running back group as the position coach, and he has plenty of talent to work with once against this year. Jaydn is the headliner, but the Cal running back unit is deep and filled with a versatile stable of players.

Thompson and Bloesch spoke about the offense and much more on Day 5 of spring practice, and you can watch their full post-practice interviews above.

Below, you can see one-on-one interviews with standout newcomer receiver Mikey Matthews who had his talent on display during Wednesday's practice with several impressive catches. He continues to work as a return man as well, and he spoke with Golden Bear Report about his transition to a new team and more.

Outside linebacker David Reese has returned to the field in top shape, and he has stepped into a bigger leadership role for the Bears this season. We spoke with him after Wednesday's practice about his continued development coming off a strong finish in 2023.



