WATCH: Justin Wilcox talks on Day 19 of Cal training camp
Cal is in the final stretch of training camp, and after Thursday's practice head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters on Zoom to give the latest on his team following the latest string of practices. The Bears have just over a week until their season opener against UC Davis on Aug. 31, and Wilcox spent time discuss where things stand with the ongoing quarterback battle plus he provided injury updates and an assessment of several positions.