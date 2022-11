Cal will close the book on the 2022 season with a 4-8 record and plenty of work to be done this offseason. The Bears, who lost to UCLA by 7 points on Friday, will start by looking to find a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Head coach Justin Wilcox will have a lot on his plate in the coming months, and after Friday's 35-28 defeat he spoke with reporters about the loss to the Bruins and the outlook for the upcoming offseason.

Watch his full postgame press conference below: