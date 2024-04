Cal wrapped up Week 3 of spring practice with some live work as Practice 11 featured a pair of extended scrimmage periods allowing the coaching staff to have ample opportunities to evaluate the players. There were several standout performers on the day including newcomer Aidan Keanaaina as well as running back Jaivian Thomas, linebacker Hunter Barth and receiver Trond Grizzell.

All four players spoke with reporters after the practice to break down their performances, while head coach Justin Wilcox provided his overview of the scrimmage to close out the week.

Watch each of those post-practice interviews below: