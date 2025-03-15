WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players discuss Day 3 of spring practice

Cal is now through the first week of spring practice after wrapping up Day 3 on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. The Bears put on shoulder pads for the first time this spring on the third day of work, and afterwards head coach Justin Wilcox provided his thoughts on the day and overview of what he's seen so far from his group.

In addition to Wilcox, veteran defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina and junior running back Jaivian Thomas spoke with reporters about their offseason work and the outlook at their respective positions heading into the rest of the spring and summer.