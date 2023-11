Cal remains in play for bowl eligibility with two games left to play in the season. There will be no needed motivation heading into the latest must-win matchup as the Bears visit Stanford this weekend in the Big Game's 126th edition. Cal is coming off its first win since September after defeating Washington State on Saturday, but the task at hand for head coach Justin Wilcox and his staff will be quickly turning the page to get the Bears ready for at least two more games.

Tuesday, Wilcox plus defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital met with reporters to discuss the matchup with the Cardinal.