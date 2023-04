Andrew Browning will eventually be at full strength, but his group this spring made progress as the defensive line continues to develop heading into the summer. The Cal defensive line coach spoke with us after Friday's practice to discuss what he learned about the defensive line this spring and who stood out among the group. He also discusses whether or not he will be one of the Bears coaches active in the transfer portal over the next several weeks.

Watch our one-on-one interview with Browning below: