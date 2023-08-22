Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal wrapped up training camp Tuesday and will now move into preparation mode ahead of next Saturday's season opener against North Texas. The Bears' defense has continued to make strides over the last few weeks, and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon met with reporters after the 17th day of camp to discuss the progress of his group, where things stand overall heading into the season and more.
Sirmon has one of his top players back on the field this season with defensive lineman Brett Johnson returning from a lengthy absence. The redshirt junior has been a key piece of the defensive front, and his hope is to return to form this year.
Hear from both Sirmon and Johnson in the post-practice interviews below:
In addition to hearing from that duo, Golden Bear Report also spent some time talking with offensive lineman T.J. Session and outside linebacker Myles Williams. Session has solidified his role along the offensive line this offseason working at right tackle, and he is eager to hit the field with the team in a couple weeks.
He talks with us about his continuing development and where he has seen growth from the offensive line unit this offseason.
Plus, Williams breaks down where he has made improvements since the spring and discusses how he fits into the rotation at outside linebacker entering the upcoming season.
Watch the videos below for both of those full 1-on-1 interviews:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.