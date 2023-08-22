Cal wrapped up training camp Tuesday and will now move into preparation mode ahead of next Saturday's season opener against North Texas. The Bears' defense has continued to make strides over the last few weeks, and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon met with reporters after the 17th day of camp to discuss the progress of his group, where things stand overall heading into the season and more.

Sirmon has one of his top players back on the field this season with defensive lineman Brett Johnson returning from a lengthy absence. The redshirt junior has been a key piece of the defensive front, and his hope is to return to form this year.

Hear from both Sirmon and Johnson in the post-practice interviews below: