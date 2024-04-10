Cal is closing in on double-digit days of work this spring as the Bears wrapped up Day 9 of practice Wednesday. The ninth practice was a positive one for the defense, which came away with three interceptions.

Afterwards, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon spoke with reporters about the work from his group Wednesday plus he expanded on his thoughts about the transfer portal that will open next week.

In addition to Sirmon, we caught up with a few Cal players to discuss their experiences so far this spring. Running back Byron Cardwell has worked himself back to full health allowing him to make an impact for the Bears this spring after missing the 2023 season with an injury.

Defensive back Matthew Littlejohn was a newcomer last spring but he has emerged as a key part of the secondary once again as he heads into his second season with the Bears.

Jonathan Brady is a newcomer this spring, and he has integrated himself well with the Call offense, and he spoke with us about his opportunity as a transfer addition for the Bears.

Watch each of those one-on-one interviews below:



