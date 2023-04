Cal spring ball is in the books after the Bears wrapped up the 15-practice schedule Saturday with the team's showcase event. Plenty of new players showcased their abilities in front of the fans, and now Wilcox and his staff have plenty of film to evaluate heading into the summer.

The Cal head coach took time to speak with reporters after Saturday's practice to break down what he learned about his group over the last five weeks plus update where the team goes from here heading into the rest of the spring and summer.

Watch his full media session below: