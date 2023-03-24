Aristotle Thompson is in charge of leading arguably the most talented group on the offensive side of the ball for Cal this season. The return of Jaydn Ott plus the addition of Oregon transfer Byron Cardwell has given the Bears a potentially potent one-two punch at the position. Thompson's running back unit has been impressive throughout the first half of spring ball, and after the team's second scrimmage Friday he took some time to speak with us about the position heading into the rest of the year.

Thompson breaks down each of the players he has in his unit plus gives his thoughts on the changing face of recruiting, what he sells recruits on when talking about the Bears and much more.

Watch our full one-on-one interview with the Cal running backs coach below: