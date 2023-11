Cal secured its sixth win of the season Saturday with a convincing 33-7 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The Bears now sit at six wins meaning they are bowl eligible and will continue their season for at least a couple more weeks.

The matchup against the Bruins concluded a key three-game stretch for Cal as it needed wins in each of those contests to reach bowl eligibility after winning just three games through the first nine weeks.

There were several key plays made on each side of the ball in what ended up being Cal's most complete game of the season.

Below, you can watch clips from the field at the Rose Bowl to relive Cal's victory and the celebration afterward.

All in-game video recorded by Golden Bear Report contributor Kelly Horyczun.