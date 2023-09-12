Cal had plenty of opportunities to take charge in Saturday's game against Auburn. Instead, the Tigers came out with a 14-10 victory. For a time, control belonged to the Bears as their defense shined once again creating havoc in the backfield and eventually forcing four turnovers including three fumbles.

Before going down with an injury, star Cal running back Jaydn Ott turned in another strong performance as well scoring the team's only touchdown in the game.

Experience the game once again in these clips from the field at California Memorial Stadium.



