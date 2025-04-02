WATCH: Cal spring practice clips (4.2.25)

The sophomore from Chicago, who began his career at Kansas State, averaged 8.7 points this season.
The Bears' new offensive coordinator breaks down his early thoughts on the spring and the new system at Cal.
The Bears' quarterback and newcomer along the offensive line discuss their thoughts on the spring so far.
All the sights and sounds from the start of Cal's latest spring practice on Monday.
An inside look at Day 8 of spring practice for the Bears on Monday inside California Memorial Stadium.
The sophomore from Chicago, who began his career at Kansas State, averaged 8.7 points this season.
The Bears' new offensive coordinator breaks down his early thoughts on the spring and the new system at Cal.
The Bears' quarterback and newcomer along the offensive line discuss their thoughts on the spring so far.