Cal is coming off its bye week and now has to prepare for yet another ranked opponent as No. 24 USC makes its way to Berkeley this weekend for a matchup with the Bears. Unlike Utah and Oregon State, however, the Trojans enter this Saturday's matchup on a two-game losing streak.

Wednesday, Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza provided his thoughts on the Trojans, his third start against a ranked opponent, what he worked on over the bye week and more.

Watch his full media session below: