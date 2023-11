Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza continues to lead the team through a challenging stretch, and the Bears will face one of their toughest opponents of the season this week when they travel to Eugene for a meeting with No. 6 Oregon.

Wednesday, Mendoza spoke with reporters about the matchup against the Ducks, what he's expecting from the crowd at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the continued development of the offense and more.

Watch his full weekly press conference below: