WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State

Cal's slide in ACC play continued Saturday in familiar fashion. The Bears (3-4, 0-4 ACC) allowed a double-digit lead in the third quarter slip away ending with yet another one-possession loss at the hands of North Carolina State (4-4, 1-3) at California Memorial Stadium.

After the loss, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan each spoke with the media about the game and where the Bears turn from here as they now have lost their last four contests.