ACC media picks Cal to finish 16th in preseason poll

ACC media picks Cal to finish 16th in preseason poll

The Bears are predicted to finish ahead of Stanford and Boston College by the 54 conference voters.

 • Matt Moreno
WATCH: Cal's coordinators, players preview Week 8 contest with NC State

WATCH: Cal's coordinators, players preview Week 8 contest with NC State

DC Peter Sirmon, OC Mike Bloesch, QB Fernando Mendoza, OL Will McDonald and OLB Cheikh Fall all spoke Tuesday.

 • Matt Moreno
WATCH: Justin Wilcox looks ahead to Cal's matchup with NC State

WATCH: Justin Wilcox looks ahead to Cal's matchup with NC State

The Bears head coach discusses injuries, his team's mentality, the Wolfpack and the second half of the season.

 • Matt Moreno
Cal RB Jaydn Ott listed as 'day to day' for NC State game

Cal RB Jaydn Ott listed as 'day to day' for NC State game

The Bears' star traveled but did not suit up against Pitt last week.

 • Matt Moreno
Recruiting Rumor Mill: 2026 prospects keeping an eye on Cal

Recruiting Rumor Mill: 2026 prospects keeping an eye on Cal

A couple Bears targets are highlighted in Adam Gorney's latest recruiting roundup.

 • Adam Gorney

Oct 19, 2024
WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State
Cal's slide in ACC play continued Saturday in familiar fashion. The Bears (3-4, 0-4 ACC) allowed a double-digit lead in the third quarter slip away ending with yet another one-possession loss at the hands of North Carolina State (4-4, 1-3) at California Memorial Stadium.

After the loss, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan each spoke with the media about the game and where the Bears turn from here as they now have lost their last four contests.

All video recorded by Golden Bear Report staff writer AJ Alany.

