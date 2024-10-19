WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State

in other news
ACC media picks Cal to finish 16th in preseason poll
The Bears are predicted to finish ahead of Stanford and Boston College by the 54 conference voters.
WATCH: Cal's coordinators, players preview Week 8 contest with NC State
DC Peter Sirmon, OC Mike Bloesch, QB Fernando Mendoza, OL Will McDonald and OLB Cheikh Fall all spoke Tuesday.
WATCH: Justin Wilcox looks ahead to Cal's matchup with NC State
The Bears head coach discusses injuries, his team's mentality, the Wolfpack and the second half of the season.
Cal RB Jaydn Ott listed as 'day to day' for NC State game
The Bears' star traveled but did not suit up against Pitt last week.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: 2026 prospects keeping an eye on Cal
A couple Bears targets are highlighted in Adam Gorney's latest recruiting roundup.
Cal's slide in ACC play continued Saturday in familiar fashion. The Bears (3-4, 0-4 ACC) allowed a double-digit lead in the third quarter slip away ending with yet another one-possession loss at the hands of North Carolina State (4-4, 1-3) at California Memorial Stadium.
After the loss, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan each spoke with the media about the game and where the Bears turn from here as they now have lost their last four contests.
All video recorded by Golden Bear Report staff writer AJ Alany.
