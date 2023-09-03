Cal's offense shined in the team's 58-21 victory over North Texas to open up the season. The group was led by running backs Jaydn Ott and Isaiah Ifanse while quarterback Ben Finley had to step in for an injured Sam Jackson V.

The two running backs and Finley met with reporters after the victory to discuss their part in the season opener.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Jeremiah Earby and linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr both came up with interceptions on the day. Each player helped the Bears hold the Mean Green scoreless in the second half, and they both met with reporters after the game to discuss how the defense performed.

Watch each of the player interviews in the videos below:



