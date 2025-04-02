WATCH: Cal ILB coach Michael Bruno, ILB Hunter Barth and TE Mason Mini talk

On Day 9 of Cal spring practice there were plenty of opportunities for plays to be made on both sides of the ball as Justin Wilcox and his staff continue to prepare the Bears for their spring showcase next week.

One of the newcomers who has been able to showcase his abilities this spring is tight end Mason Mini who made the move back home to the Bay Area this offseason after beginning his career at Idaho.

Golden Bear Report caught up with the new tight end in the room to discuss his transition to a new team and his outlook for his first season at Cal.

The inside linebacker position is one that has become a key part of Wilcox's defense at Cal, and the Bears have another solid group of potential contributors in the group. There have been some changes this offseason, however, and one of them is that a new coach is leading the unit.

Michael Bruno has been at Cal previously but will again get his opportunity to run a position group as he takes over for Peter Sirmon as the inside linebackers coach this year.

Bruno worked closely with the unit last year and has a good feel for what he wants to see from the group in the fall. In addition to speaking with Bruno following Wednesday's practice, we caught up with veteran linebacker Hunter Barth to discuss his breakout season in 2024 and find out how he plans to build on that heading into the fall.

Watch all three one-on-one interviews from Day 9 of practice below.