Cal battled with undefeated UTEP Monday night in a matchup that came down to the wire. Eventually, the Bears (2-3) lost at the buzzer on a 3-pointer after Jalen Cone nailed a shot from deep on the other end of the floor just seconds earlier. The hectic sequence was a bit of a microcosm of the game for Mark Madsen's team.

After the game, the Cal head coach spoke with Golden Bear Report about the matchup, the final sequence, his thoughts on the 21 turnovers for the Bears and much more.

Watch his full postgame press conference below:



