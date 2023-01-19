WATCH: Cal DL signee Tiu Afalava during Polynesian Bowl practice in Hawaii
HONOLULU -- Cal defensive line signee Tiu Afalava is representing the Golden Bears in Hawaii this week at the Polynesian Bowl -- the final high school football all-star game on the annual circuit.
Fans can watch Afalava, who signed with Cal last month but won't enroll on campus until the summer, in the game Friday at 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network.
Meanwhile, Golden Bear Report has been in Honolulu all week with the future Bear.
"It's exciting to be around other players who have a like mindset like me. It's a good environment to be in," he said.
Watch our collection of practice clips, including one-on-one OL/DL reps, and Afalava (No. 96) taking part in the team tug of war challenge.
