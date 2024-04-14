Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Versatile 2025 receiver Meyer Swinney has a direct connection to Cal with his brother Bastian on the roster in Berkeley. However, the Bears still had to win over three-star prospect from Edina, Minnesota as the staff pursued him over the last year.
This weekend while on a visit in the Bay Area, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound recruit decided he had seen everything he needed to see to come to a decision. Swinney gave the Bears his pledge Saturday becoming the sixth member of Cal's 2025 class.
"I committed on Saturday," he said. "I just felt it’s the best fit for me and my family with education and football."
Swinney has gained plenty of attention over the last year with offers from across the country. Ole Miss just offered him last month with Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Duke, Kansas and Cincinnati all offering since the start of the year.
Purdue, Iowa State and Miami had also been involved in pursuing the new Bears commit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.