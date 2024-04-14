Versatile 2025 receiver Meyer Swinney has a direct connection to Cal with his brother Bastian on the roster in Berkeley. However, the Bears still had to win over three-star prospect from Edina, Minnesota as the staff pursued him over the last year.

This weekend while on a visit in the Bay Area, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound recruit decided he had seen everything he needed to see to come to a decision. Swinney gave the Bears his pledge Saturday becoming the sixth member of Cal's 2025 class.