Trond Grizzell becoming a leader for Cal's receiver group

It didn't take long for new Cal receivers coach Kyle Cefalo to learn what Trond Grizzell is all about.

"Just awesome. Consistent. That's that word, I love it," Cefalo said. "Hard worker, very smart. Knows the playbook incredibly well. He picked it up just so naturally and put the time in. As a coach, one of the best compliments you can give a player is you trust him.

"I trust him. I know where he's gonna be, and then trust him to make the play. Not just to be out there, but to do things right and do things at a high level. I've really enjoyed the room so far, but Trond has been one of those guys that's been consistent. People were telling me about him. Great attitude, great person and just excited to continuously work together."

As Cal installs a new offense under coordinator Bryan Harsin, all the things that Cefalo mentioned stand out about Grizzell are going to be key to other players getting on the field and staying there.