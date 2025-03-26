Trond Grizzell becoming a leader for Cal's receiver group

It didn't take long for new Cal receivers coach Kyle Cefalo to learn what Trond Grizzell is all about.
"Just awesome. Consistent. That's that word, I love it," Cefalo said. "Hard worker, very smart. Knows the playbook incredibly well. He picked it up just so naturally and put the time in. As a coach, one of the best compliments you can give a player is you trust him.
"I trust him. I know where he's gonna be, and then trust him to make the play. Not just to be out there, but to do things right and do things at a high level. I've really enjoyed the room so far, but Trond has been one of those guys that's been consistent. People were telling me about him. Great attitude, great person and just excited to continuously work together."
As Cal installs a new offense under coordinator Bryan Harsin, all the things that Cefalo mentioned stand out about Grizzell are going to be key to other players getting on the field and staying there.
The fifth-year senior, who began his career with the Bears as a walk-on, has set himself up to be a primary contributor for a receiver group that will need playmakers to emerge this year. Grizzell's numbers took a dip in 2024 following his breakout season as a redshirt sophomore in 2023.
However, he still caught 27 passes for 401 yards receiving and a touchdown last year after finishing second on the team with 590 yards receiving and five touchdowns in 2023. Grizzell's 15.1 yards per catch that season was the highest mark on the team.
His 2024 numbers aren't anything to scoff at as he will return as the second leading receiver behind tight end Jack Endries. Still, the 6-foot-4 pass catcher doesn't need anyone to remind him that there is a higher level to reach.
"I feel like I could have been better in a few areas," Grizzell said. "This offseason especially, I've been focusing on putting on more weight. I put on 10 pounds in the offseason and really just trying to keep that speed — and get faster as well — while putting on weight. And, be able to be a bigger target over the middle and be someone who can take in more receptions."