Cal was able to hold off Arizona State on Saturday to earn a 24-21 victory over the visiting Sun Devils at California Memorial Stadium. It was the first Pac-12 win of the season for the Bears, who now will turn their attention toward No. 15 Oregon State.

The game against ASU was not perfect for Cal, far from it actually, so there were plenty of aspects of the contest to examine afterward.

Here are five of our takeaways as we look back on the victory for the Bears.