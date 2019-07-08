The 2020 Cal Big Board: Offense, 3.0
Cal's big board saw a flurry of movement in the month of June, adding seven offensive players to the 2020 class in the last month. With a lot of the class filled in on offense, the focus now turns ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news