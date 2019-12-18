News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 12:45:36 -0600') }} football Edit

The 2020 Big Breakdown: Running Back

Nam Le and Trace Travers
GoldenBearReport.com

It’s a two running back class this year between Chris Street and Damien Moore. Now, Chris Brown Jr will likely be starter again in 2020, injury-free and with a fully returned offensive line, with D...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}