Cal made an impact in the state of Hawaii last week with a commitment from Stanley McKenzie. The St Louis HS defensive lineman committed to Cal after getting back from his official visit. That visit was the final piece of the puzzle to secure a commitment from McKenzie.

"The biggest factor," McKenzie said via Twitter DM, "was I liked what the school had to offer, so many opportunities and where the football program is headed. I feel confident that I’m gonna fit into their defense."

McKenzie did get offered by former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, but new defensive line coach Andrew Browning took over where Tuioti left off.

"Me and Coach Browning have a solid relationship," McKenzie said, "We’re very honest with each other and I value that a lot. Coach Browning stayed consistent in recruiting me even after Coach Tuioti left. I’m very comfortable with Coach Browning."

Browning also another tool in recruiting McKenzie, as the former Boise State lineman played in the same role in Justin Wilcox's defense, one that the 6'2" 280 lb McKenzie will look to fill.

"He played the same position as me when he was at Boise and we have a lot of similarities," McKenzie said, "he loves the trenches as much as I do, we both played inside as well and he knows the grit it takes to play the position."

The timing of McKenzie's announcement came right after another talented player from Hawaii, in Muelu Iosefa.

"Playing with Muelu is gonna be great," McKenzie said, "We’re good friends and I’m excited."

McKenzie also had good things to say about his future head coach.

"Coach Wilcox is a standup guy," McKenzie said, "Super humble and easy to talk to. We had a great conversation and I know he’s fired up about me and Miley’s commitment."

McKenzie still has a senior year to go, as St. Louis looks to repeat as state champions, and he's spending his time working towards that goal.

"This year I’m living in the weight room," McKenzie said, "working on my technique and speed. I just wanna finish my senior year strong."