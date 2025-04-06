2026 center Artem Korchagin breaks down his commitment to Cal

It was more of a formality than anything when 2026 offensive lineman Artem Korchagin gave Cal his commitment on Saturday while in the midst of an official visit. The Bears were one of the first schools to enter the mix with the high three-star recruit from Thomas County Central High School (Thomasville, Georgia), and the bond that has formed between he and the Cal staff has become a strong one.

So when Korchagin and his father made the trek to Berkeley this weekend, he came with a plan. He would watch the team in person as the Bears went through a couple spring practices and deliver the news to Justin Wilcox and his staff.

"Cal was on my mind ever since they offered me," the junior told Golden Bear Report on Sunday following his visit. "At first it attracted me as a top tier university, and after me and coach (Famika) Anae started to build a relationship and I learned more and more about the team and loved it.

"To be honest I made up my mind a long time ago and just waited to get out here and tell coaches in person."