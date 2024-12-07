Stanford nearly goes wire to wire as Cal drops ACC opener

Offensively, the Bears struggled to find rhythm in the first half, particularly with ball movement and perimeter shooting. They recorded zero team assists and attempted only five three-pointers during the opening 20 minutes, resulting in a stagnant offense that allowed Stanford’s disciplined defense to dominate.

“It was just the first half trying to make a complete game out of what’s to come,” said head coach Mark Madsen. “That last three minutes of the first half — that’s something we need to take care of and something we need to get better at as a team.”

The Bears (6-2, 0-1 ACC) found themselves in a 16-6 hole early in the first half, a deficit that ballooned to 47-31 by halftime. Cal managed to tie the game at 29-29 with 4:53 left in the first half, sparking hope for a competitive contest. However, Stanford (8-1, 1-0 ACC) responded with an 18-2 run that sent the game firmly back into their control—a momentum shift Cal could never fully overcome, despite outscoring Stanford in the second half.

For all but 37 seconds when the game was tied, Cal trailed rival Stanford in a game that slipped away early and often. The loss broke Cal’s three-game win streak against Stanford at Haas Pavilion and served as a frustrating start to ACC play.

The lack of playmaking and outside shooting forced the Bears into tough, contested shots around the rim—a challenge exacerbated by Stanford’s size advantage with two seven-footers in the paint.

The Bears showed resilience, refusing to give in despite the deficit. The second half turned into a back-and-forth battle, with Cal outscoring Stanford 50-42. In the game’s closing moments, the crowd erupted as Andrej Stojakovic nailed a three-pointer to cut the lead to six. Reflecting on the game, Stojakovic said, “It wasn’t just the second half where we were playing hard. We played really hard, and it’s just that last three minutes of the first half that’s something we need to take care of. A loss is a loss, but it could’ve been worse. We rallied back and tied it, so there’s a lot to build on.”

“It was a bittersweet feeling,” said Stojakovic, reflecting on the game.

The Bears’ leading scorer on the season, and now a veteran of both sides of the Cal-Stanford rivalry, finished with 25 points on 11-for-25 shooting. However, Stanford’s defense blocked seven of his attempts, underscoring a night where his aggressiveness—a signature of his play—was a double-edged sword that Cal lived and died by.

Stojakovic admitted to feeling "very pumped up" heading into the game, which he partially attributed to facing his former team and the energy of Cal’s first ACC matchup. “I don’t want to blame the mistakes I made on me being too excited or having too much energy,” he said. “But it’s just how the game goes. Calls are going to be made. There’s no complaining—we can’t make those excuses.”

Madsen, however, praised Stojakovic’s relentless style, noting it is central to his impact.

“That aggressiveness is what makes Andrej special,” said Madsen. “It’s something we lean on as a team. He puts the defense on their heels, and that’s what we need.”

A bright spot for Cal was their dominance on the boards. They won the rebounding battle 39-29, including a remarkable 20 offensive rebounds. The Bears also held Stanford’s star center, Maxime Raynaud, to just two rebounds—well below his ACC-leading season average of 12.2.

Despite these positives, the Bears’ defensive lapses and inconsistent offensive execution ultimately sealed their fate. “We play defense, and we don’t turn the ball over at the end of the half—that’s what we need to focus on the most,” said Stojakovic. “We’re giving up way too many points. It’s unacceptable.”

Even in defeat, Madsen emphasized the importance of learning from the loss. “We’ve already started watching the tape,” he said. “This is a group that wants to get better, and we’ll respond to this.”

Last season, Madsen proved adept at rallying his teams through adversity, and this loss offers an opportunity for growth. While dropping their first ACC game—particularly to Stanford—stings, the Bears showed flashes of potential that could make them a threat in the conference moving forward. If they can shore up their defensive lapses and sustain their second-half energy for a full 40 minutes, this could serve as a pivotal moment in their season.