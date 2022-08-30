With the 2022 season just days away from starting, it’s time to take a closer look at Cal’s first opponent: the UC Davis Aggies.

Davis, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level of Division-I football, has been trending upward as a program. In 2021, the Aggies went 8-4 and knocked off an FBS opponent in Tulsa. In 2020 Davis went 3-2 following a 5-7 campaign in 2019.

Speaking of 2019, that’s the last time the Bears and Aggies faced each other. The result was a 27-13 -- which was perhaps a score far too close for comfort for Bears fans.

Cal went on to go 8-5 in that season, starting off that year winning four straight games and then losing the four immediately following that hot start. A convincing win here for the Bears would go a long way toward settling the hearts and heads of fans as Justin Wilcox and company attempt to get this team back into bowl eligibility after missing out in 2021.

With all that being said, let’s take a look at what the Aggies out of UC Davis do and how the Bears match up with them.