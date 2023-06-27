It is a successful day when a program can earn a commitment from a priority recruiting target. It's a great day when that target is a quarterback the program has been working to land. Tuesday, Cal added a pledge from arguably its most important recruit in the cycle.

Former Washington commit EJ Caminong is now headed to play for the Bears after announcing his commitment to Cal after a busy string of official visits that took him across the country to Texas A&M, Oregon State and BYU before he made his way to Berkeley.

"The coaches, school, and network were all big factors in my decision," Caminong said. "... Getting around the players and coaches again was big for me."