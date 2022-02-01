QB Fernando Mendoza goes in-depth on his Cal commitment

Cal picked up a commitment from 2022 quarterback Fernando Mendoza on Tuesday, completing a bit of a whirlwind recruitment for the prospect out of Miami, Fla., who had previously been committed to Yale.

Mendoza, who is rated a two-star prospect, felt the pandemic and the prolonged recruiting dead period last year really limited his recruiting exposure, but somehow all the way across the country the Golden Bears staff took notice and went all-in on the QB over the last month.

An official visit last weekend sealed the deal, leading to his announcement Tuesday.

"For me it doesn't really matter what time it happens in the recruiting process, all that matters is that all my questions about the university and program got answered, and especially with the official visit and all the questions I asked and all the information I gathered from online resources it was enough for me to make a really good decision," Mendoza told Golden Bear Report.