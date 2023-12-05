When Cal's leading tackler Kaleb Elarms-Orr announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, it left a big need at the inside linebacker position for the Bears heading into next season. Fellow inside linebacker Blake Antzoulatos also announced his transfer plans in recent days.

So, Cal's coaches looking at linebacker targets early in the winter transfer season has not been a surprise. The Bears hosted productive junior college playmaker Keaton Thomas on a visit over the weekend, and Tuesday the team received a commitment from another priority target.

Teddye Buchanan entered the transfer portal a week ago after leading UC Davis in tackles this season, and since that time several Power Five programs have offered the 6-foot-2 defensive playmaker from South San Francisco.

Tuesday, he decided there was no need to wait out the process and ended his recruitment by committing to Cal over offers from Washington, Michigan State, Arizona, Stanford and Arizona State among others.

Buchanan, who played at St. Ignatius High School, comes to Berkeley after a highly productive career with the Aggies. In four seasons at UC Davis, Buchanan tallied 208 tackles (116) solo to go with 8 interceptions, 14.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

This season was one of his most productive as he finished up with 71 tackles and 5 tackles for loss plus tied career highs with 2 sacks and 3 interceptions.

Buchanan's commitment came shortly after his brother, Tobey Weydemuller, announced his pledge to the Bears as preferred walk-on defensive back making it a big day for their family. Weydemuller is a versatile 2024 recruit from Archbishop Riordan who picked up his PWO offer from Cal earlier in the week.

Buchanan is the first transfer addition for Cal since the transfer portal opened Monday. Graduate transfers and players whose head coaches have left for other jobs had the immediate ability to enter the portal, which allowed Buchanan to begin speaking with teams last week.

He will have one season of remaining eligibility with the Bears.