Cal opens its final run through the Pac-12 Friday night, and that road begins with the top team in the conference. The Bears will host No. 4 Arizona at Haas Pavilion Friday night as Mark Madsen guides his team through the final 20-game stretch of the season.

Madsen has already helped lead to the team to surpass its win total from last season, but there have been some growing pains for the Bears through the first 11 games of the new era.

Cal enters conference play coming off a win Dec. 20 against UC San Diego, but the Wildcats represent a step up in competition for Madsen's squad. The Bears have yet to face a ranked opponent this season.