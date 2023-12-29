Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal opens its final run through the Pac-12 Friday night, and that road begins with the top team in the conference. The Bears will host No. 4 Arizona at Haas Pavilion Friday night as Mark Madsen guides his team through the final 20-game stretch of the season.
Madsen has already helped lead to the team to surpass its win total from last season, but there have been some growing pains for the Bears through the first 11 games of the new era.
Cal enters conference play coming off a win Dec. 20 against UC San Diego, but the Wildcats represent a step up in competition for Madsen's squad. The Bears have yet to face a ranked opponent this season.
GAME INFO
Who: Cal (4-7 | last game: 71-67 win vs. UC San Diego) vs. No. 4 Arizona (9-2 | last game: 96-95 double OT loss vs. FAU)
When: Friday, Dec. 29 | 7:30 p.m. PST
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV: Pac-12 Network | Guy Haberman (PxP) & Don MacLean (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst)
All-time series: Arizona leads 74-29 (last meeting: Arizona won 85-62 on Feb. 19, 2023)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.