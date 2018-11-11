Postgame Twitter Reaction: Cal Takes Out USC 15-14
With Cal's 15-14 win over USC comes a torrent of Twitter reaction, as the Bears became bowl eligible for the first time in three years. In the win, the Bears:
- Beat USC for the first time since 2003
- Beat USC in the Coliseum for the first time since 2000
- Beat a California school for the first time since 2016
It's a momentous occasion for the Bears, and despite it being a Pac-12 After Dark game, it got plenty of reaction from those around the Cal community.
November 11, 2018
GO. BEARS.— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 11, 2018
LFG!!! Let’s continue beating streaks next week. #gobears. @RodGilmore can’t wait to beat you next week. You are the worst.— Kevin Riley (@KmRiley13) November 11, 2018
Cal HC Justin Wilcox has beaten Washington and USC this season, both former employers— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 11, 2018
rockin da baby ... get it cause I got babies lol https://t.co/3mml0eX6k8— Victor Wharton III (@VWIII7) November 11, 2018
Cal's defense just went 3 consecutive weeks vs UW, WSU and USC and didn't allow any of them to score 20 points.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 11, 2018
Roll on you BEARRSSS !!!!— Trevor Davis (@Trevor9Davis) November 11, 2018
Bowling #Gobears 😏 pic.twitter.com/f1dpdKsa0m— Joshua Drayden (@JOZAY__) November 11, 2018
B O W L E L I G I B L E— Oski (@Oski) November 11, 2018
Back from the bar.. catching @CalFootball snap 15 year streak vs USC. Sweet comeback win for the Bears started by errant snap/safety. Great defensive effort. #Pac12AfterDark— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) November 11, 2018
The Cal family is different. Something special. Shoutout to all the support in LA! #BearTerritory #GoBears pic.twitter.com/9L9ROJaXbB— Cal FB Recruiting (@CalRecruiting) November 11, 2018
Thank You #Cal fans 😁🎉 This Win is for you!— The Jordan Duncan (@Duncan2Humble) November 11, 2018
Bowling season!!!! pic.twitter.com/EfSbyNSCb1— Ray Hudson (@rayhudson11) November 11, 2018
Great Cal win!!! @CalAthletics @CalFootball pic.twitter.com/GNVD0u7dXi— Jim Knowlton (@ADCalBears) November 11, 2018
HOLLYWOOD NIGHT LIFE! BACK TO THE LAB..... it’s that time of the year again pic.twitter.com/BCDpXzGawg— Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) November 11, 2018
In-N-Out surprise for the guys before the plane ride back to Berkeley. #Grubbin pic.twitter.com/XWD3hW0kpW— Cal FB Recruiting (@CalRecruiting) November 11, 2018
Justin Wilcox is HYPE.#Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/CgWhvO7Wr5— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 11, 2018
Isn’t it great to be a bear 🐻 #GoBears #TheCulture https://t.co/xPoq7AyVQf— Nick Alftin (@NickAlftin) November 11, 2018
LET’S GO BOWLING 🎳— The Bench (@TheBenchCal) November 11, 2018
GLORIOUS. VICTORIOUS.— Cal Band (@CalBand) November 11, 2018
Is it possible to get tarmac'd after a home game? https://t.co/LnYyLGdJMj— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 11, 2018
USC gained 41 yards on 31 plays in the 2nd half of this game. Holy smokes.— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 11, 2018
They was talking so much at halftime .. WHERE THAT ENERGY AT NOW ? #FIGHTOFF— Traveon Beck✨ (@HeyImTray) November 11, 2018
Im the best nickel in the country. DONT @ ME. #Takers— Traveon Beck✨ (@HeyImTray) November 11, 2018
I told you #Cal Fans this team different! #GoBears— Evan Weaver™ (@Weavin_it) November 11, 2018
14-GAME WIN STREAK SNAPPED!— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2018
Cal beats USC for the first time since 2003 🐻 pic.twitter.com/opzh2DJTwW
14-0? Delete all that— iLoveMallikk (@Malik_McMorris) November 11, 2018
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED! @Weavin_it #GOBEARS pic.twitter.com/J04kSn9g2L— Cal Football Blog (@CalFootballBlog) November 11, 2018
Tell the whole damn world this is BEAR TERRITORY!! #GoBears #RollOn— Bradley Northnagel (@bnorth48) November 11, 2018
Lol Imagine. #GoBears— Raymond Davison III (@rayraydavison) November 11, 2018
Best decision of the season was going for it on 4th & 1 w 2:10 left in the game. 2nd best decision would be to secure ESPN 2017 Freshman All American @bennettw04 as a transfer. Phenomenal opportunity and 2nd chance for both! @GAlexander @CalRivals @CalRecruiting @TimDeRuyter https://t.co/1gWbghzeMO— Garey Williams (@gareyw321) November 11, 2018
What. A. Win.@CalFootball gets the W at the Coliseum!— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 11, 2018
Some highlights 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/S9xcPS2L5N
The final count for the @USCTMB tonight:— Cal Band (@CalBand) November 11, 2018
Tribute to Troy: 37
Fight On: 30 pic.twitter.com/e0jEQmkfZw
HOW BOUT THEM CAL BEARS!! ROLL ONNN YOUUU BEARSSS @calbearfootball @UCBerkeley— Shane Vereen (@ShaneVereen34) November 11, 2018
Wow, Cal, wow.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 11, 2018
The streak ended because a @GoldenBlogs writer kept emailing @slmandel Cal/USC questions and he kept using them https://t.co/NrgaDqzd3q— Nicolas Kranz (@NorCalNickCGB) November 11, 2018
SING IT LOUD!!! 🐻🔊#THISISBEARTERRITORY pic.twitter.com/FINmKzr14X— Cal FB Recruiting (@CalRecruiting) November 11, 2018
Could someone please gif the crap out of Wilcox celebrating the first down after we’d already gotten the first down to end it? Thanks in advance. #RollOn #WilcoxMoods— Kate Scott (@katetscott) November 11, 2018
This Cal defense is incredible! Great win.— Trigga (@BryceTreggs) November 11, 2018
Big bro balled. @chase_garbers3 @CalFootball https://t.co/hqGncjm6tr— Ethan Garbers (@ethan_garbers3) November 11, 2018
Bowl eligible 🎳!!!😁😁😁 https://t.co/vjmKmBhHhI— The Jordan Duncan (@Duncan2Humble) November 11, 2018
Cal coach Justin Wilcox set for $200,000 in bonuses after Bears beat USC for the first time since 2003 -- first time at USC since 2000. Wilcox gets $100K for team's 6th win of season, and he's set for $100K more for bowl game.— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) November 11, 2018
Big mood @MoneyLynch 🎳🎳🎳 let’s go bowling pic.twitter.com/28Hauknmox— The Bench (@TheBenchCal) November 11, 2018
The streak is over!! Congrats on a big win!!! You know it... #GoBears https://t.co/ZOnlvvfVcO— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) November 11, 2018
.@CalFootball #MOOD pic.twitter.com/7DwwXfzeyl— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 11, 2018
Made history with my brothers tonight. The culture has officially been changed. #GoBears— Moe Ways (@MoeWays) November 11, 2018
HOW BOUT THEM CAL BEARS!!! WE GOING... 🎳 #CalGang19 pic.twitter.com/1Anqy3z2Gk— Benji Palu (@benjipalu) November 11, 2018
THE 🍯WAY #CalGang19 pic.twitter.com/hQ3uU2mN5f— 🅾️rin 🅿️atu (@orin_patu) November 11, 2018
Young legend @chase_garbers3 😤 pic.twitter.com/g7uGWR6IKr— Mike (@mikebtrippin) November 11, 2018
when the streak is over. https://t.co/MjS16vhYtB— Marc Tausend (@MarcTausend) November 11, 2018