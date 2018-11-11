With Cal's 15-14 win over USC comes a torrent of Twitter reaction, as the Bears became bowl eligible for the first time in three years. In the win, the Bears:

- Beat USC for the first time since 2003

- Beat USC in the Coliseum for the first time since 2000

- Beat a California school for the first time since 2016

It's a momentous occasion for the Bears, and despite it being a Pac-12 After Dark game, it got plenty of reaction from those around the Cal community.