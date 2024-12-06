PODCAST: Reviewing Cal's regular season and handing out our awards

It's award season around college football, and we celebrate by handing out some of our own awards to the Cal football team following the end of the regular season. The Bears closed out their schedule with a lopsided 38-6 loss to top-10 opponent SMU last weekend and now await their bowl destination.

In the latest episode of the Bear With Us podcast, Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno and special guest Maria Kholodova discuss the end of the regular season, the news that Justin Wilcox will be looking for his fourth offensive coordinator in four years, recapping what went down for Cal on National Signing Day and a look at the possible bowl locations for the Bears.

We have a packed episode, so make sure to settle in and enjoy our look back at the regular season.