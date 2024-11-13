PODCAST: Cal looking to build on winning streak as Syracuse comes to town

Cal is back on the winning side and over .500 after knocking off Wake Forest last Friday, and now the Bears will look to build on their mini two-game winning streak this Saturday when they host Syracuse for the first time since the 1960s.

Justin Wilcox's team was able to avoid a letdown late against Wake Forest as quarterback Fernando Mendoza shined once again as he continues to play well in his second season as Cal's starter.

On the basketball side, Cal is out to a 2-0 start and will face stiffer competition this week as it heads out to Vanderbilt for a Wednesday evening meeting with the Commodores before heading down to Los Angeles to face USC this weekend.

To review and breakdown a busy stretch for the Bears, Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Kenzo Fukuda and special guest Maria Kholodova to discuss all the latest news with the Bears.