OLB Brad Spence says Cal official visit 'really opened my eyes'
Three-star outside linebacker Brad Spence said he plans to post a top 5 schools list sometime this summer, and it seems likely Cal will make the cut after his official visit to Berkeley last weeken...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news