Cal's answer to its offensive coordinator search ended up being just a few doors down the hallway. Current Bears offensive line coach Mike Bloesch has been promoted within the program to offensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday evening. Bloesch, who came to Berkeley from North Texas where he was the offensive coordinator, will get an opportunity to build on what he did during his first season with the Bears in his expanded role.

The 37-year-old assistant was tasked with being the run game coordinator in his first season at Cal, and the Bears shined on the ground through 12 games led by star running back Jaydn Ott who has gained over 1,200 yards rushing this year.

Cal has averaged 181.1 yards per game rushing this season, which is the best mark since 2012.

"Mike Bloesch has made a huge impact in his first season with our program, and we are excited to give him the opportunity to make an even greater impact moving forward," head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement provided by the program Saturday. "Mike has proven himself to be a versatile and skilled coach, as well as an excellent recruiter. It's easy to see why Mike has risen so quickly through the ranks to become one of the nation's top young coaches and recruiters."

Bloesch takes over for Jake Spavital who left his role with the Bears for the same position at Baylor this week after just one season back in the Bay Area. His hiring helps Wilcox keep some continuity on the offensive side of the ball with the Bears also needing to replace tight ends coach Tim Plough, who was named the new head coach at UC Davis this week.

"I'm excited about this opportunity and prepared for it," Bloesch said. "We have taken strides to becoming a great football program this season, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish down the road. I want to win championships, and I want to win them at Cal."

The plan is for Bloesch to continue to coach the offensive line moving forward meaning the Bears will need to find a new quarterbacks coach to fill the role Spavital left behind.

Currently, Cal has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Fernando Mendoza and Sam Jackson V — while incoming freshman and current three-star recruit EJ Caminong will arrive in Berkeley in the summer.

Ben Finley, who started Cal's game against Washington this season, announced his plan to enter the transfer portal this week.

Bloesch, who is from Spring, Texas and a Houston alum, began his college coaching career at his alma mater before moving on to Tulsa as a quality control coach and offensive line coach.

He coached quarterbacks and offensive line during his time at North Texas prior to arriving at Cal. Bloesch was responsible for recruiting and bringing starting offensive linemen Barrett Miller and Matthew Wykoff this season.

Miller started all 12 games during the regular season at left tackle while Wykoff, a Texas A&M transfer, made 11 starts in his first season with the Bears.

Cal finished the regular season 6-6 and awaits its bowl destination that will be announced Sunday.