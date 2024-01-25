The linebackers proved to be a fairly productive unit in the 2023 season. Cal had a boost to its linebacker room when veteran middle linebacker Sirmon returned to the Bears for his final year of eligibility after transferring from Washington for the 2022 season. However, following a season-ending injury in Week 6 against Oregon State, the younger members of the room stepped up. Prior to the injury, Sirmon had totaled 50 tackles through just six games, including three tackles for loss and one sack.

Uluave, a true freshman, saw action in each of the following games, as Elarms-Orr filled in for Sirmon and Uluave stepped up as well. Uluave accounted for 469 snaps through eight games, with seven starts. The Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year totaled 66 total tackles to go along with two interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown against Washington State — and 2.5 sacks.

“He’s been very consistent in his approach, he’s worked in the meeting room, in the weight room to continue to stay available, which, sometimes, as a freshman plays, their body’s not prepared for the amount of reps they’re going to take,” said defensive coordinator Sirmon about Uluave in a November press conference. “He’s a great young man and we’re excited that he’ll continue to develop and I think he has even better football ahead of him.”

Another young player, Elarms-Orr, was a key member of the linebacker room, leading the team in tackles in 2023 as a redshirt sophomore. Finishing with 96 total tackles, six quarterback hurries, five pass breakups along with a sack, a forced fumble and an interception, Elarms-Orr was key, appearing in 11 games this season.

Overall, the Bears saw seven linebackers take snaps in 2023.