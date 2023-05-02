Defensive backs coach Tre Watson was at UNLV when he first developed a strong connection with emerging four-star cornerback prospect Marcus Scott II.

Both would end up elsewhere, with Watson moving onto Cal in 2021 and Scott signing with Missouri later that year, but now more than ever in college football such things have a way of coming full circle.

When Scott hopped in the transfer portal a couple weeks ago, Watson was quick to reach out and set up an official visit to Berkeley for the cornerback.

"As easy as you could imagine," Scott said of how that trip came together.

"Whenever the portal first opened, I had a relationship with Coach Watson out of high school so that's really how we connected," he said. "He was at a different school back then, but we developed a really good relationship."

One that now works in the Golden Bears' favor as they look to add yet another transfer addition to their retooled secondary.

Of the three transfers Cal hosted last weekend, two have already committed to the Bears in Mississippi State WR transfer Marquez Dortch and Texas A&M offensive line transfer Matthew Wykoff, while the program looks to be in a strong position with Scott as well after his visit.