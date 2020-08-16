The first commit for Cal women’s basketball in the 2021 recruiting class is guard Mia Mastrov out of Miramonte High School in Orinda, CA. Mastrov caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about her commitment to the Golden Bears and what she hopes to bring to the program.

While there were many things that drew Mastrov to Cal, head coach Charmin Smith and her coaching staff are what made the difference. After clicking with them and developing a relationship of trust, Mastrov knew Cal was where she wanted to play.

“I chose Cal for many reasons, but Coach Charmin and the staff were the difference,” Mastrov explained. “She’s been recruiting me since I started playing Cal Stars with Kelly Sopak and Sam Moses. As soon as she became head coach, she called me for a visit and offered me. I love her and want to play, compete, and win for her! Added to that it’s one of the top schools in the country where I can get a great education and compete in the best conference.”

Another bonus factor for Mastrov is the chance to play close to home. The Bay Area and Cal are very familiar to her and the chance to play her collegiate career in front of friends and family is an opportunity that she is very much looking forward to.

“The Bay Area is home and so is Cal to me,” Mastrov said. “It will be special to be able to play in front of family and friends and also have my support system close by.”

As far as how she’ll be used on the floor at Cal, Mastrov expects to primarily play shooting guard, though she is comfortable being used in a wide variety of ways. However Smith and her staff want to use her, Mastrov is willing to do what is asked of her.

“I’ll most likely be playing the 2 position, but I can play all five positions so I’m comfortable being used anywhere on the floor that I’m needed,” Mastrov said with confidence. “As a player, I will do whatever my coaches need to win! Rebound, defend, share the ball, shoot the three or finish at the rim.”

Like many basketball players, Mastrov has taken inspiration from the late Kobe Bryant and his “Mamba Mentality.” Mastrov strives to approach the game with intensity, dedication, and fearlessness.

“Perseverance, playing both ends of the floor, to compete on every play, know and play all five positions and never be afraid to take the big shot,” Mastrov said of her approach. “Mamba Mentality.”

As an extension of Mamba Mentality is a desire to play against the best at all times and continuously push yourself to be the best. Knowing that Cal plays in the Pac-12, the top ranked conference in the women’s game, was a major selling point for Mastrov.

“That’s why you play the game,” Mastrov said. “To compete at the highest level and I’m super excited for that at Cal as the Pac-12 is the best conference for women’s basketball in the country! I can’t wait!”

In addition to Kobe Bryant, Mastrov likes to study other top players as well. Most notably Miramonte High School alum Sabrina Ionescu, who had a storied career at the University of Oregon and is now in her rookie year with the New York Liberty of the WNBA.

“Yeah, I have quite a few that I enjoy watching and taking from,” Mastrov said. “Sabrina, Chris Paul, De’Aaron Fox, and Luka Doncic to name a few!! I’ve been watching Sabrina play since her freshman year at Miramonte. I’ve gotten to know her super well through training and practicing with her over the years. She’s like an older sister to me!”

As far as what she wants to study at Cal, Mastrov is hoping to do something in the sports/media world. She’s not entirely sure what direction she wants to go from there, but is looking forward to taking classes that will help her hone her focus.

“Sports management and media relations are two areas I like,” Mastrov said. “I will most likely study in business or communications.”

Looking ahead to her senior year of high school, Mastrov knows she has one more year to improve her game and get ready for her time at Cal. The main things she wants to focus on is preparing her body for the rigors of the college game and developing more consistency:

“Between then and now I hope to improve on overall consistency on the court as well as strength, stamina, and my vertical.”

After talking with Mia Mastrov, it’s clear that Cal is the right fit for her and that she in turn is the right fit for Cal. She brings versatility, toughness, and a winning mindset while Cal offers the comforts of home, a world class education, and the best conference in the country.