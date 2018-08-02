Earlier this week, Cal men’s basketball landed the commitment of 2019 guard Logan Alters out of University High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as a preferred walk-on. Alters caught up with GoldenBearReport.com, giving us a chance to learn more about why he chose Cal and what he hopes to bring to the program.

“First, academics are extremely important to me, and the opportunity to play Pac-12 basketball and attend a top 4 university in the world played a big role in my decision,” Alters explained of why he chose Cal. “Once I got on campus for my unofficial visit this year I fell in love. Cal is the whole package. Not only do their athletic facilities and programs rival the best in the country, their academics are world renowned.”

During his visit to Cal in June, Alters instantly connected with head coach Wyking Jones and saw him as the right coach for him. The bond they formed was strong, confirming to Alters that Cal is the right place for him.

“During my visit, the bond Coach Jones and I made was unbreakable and the thought that he would become my future coach made this decision a no brainer,” Alters said. “I believe in him and his vision for the program. I established a connection with Coach Grace throughout my sophomore year. Once I heard he was hired at Cal it seemed like it was meant to be. The combination of Coach Wilson, Coach Walker, Coach Oakes, Coach Brown and Coach Jackson just puts the cherry on top. The way they run their practices and their style of coaching is exactly what I am looking for in a program.”

In terms of what he expects to bring to the team on the court, Alters really sees his 3-point shooting and team defense as his main strengths. He really prides himself on his winning attitude and willingness to do whatever the team needs.

“My strengths on the court are my 3-point shooting range and efficiency, my defense (more specifically my team defense), my energy I bring to the court, and my attitude towards winning,” Alters said. “I expect to bring a lot of energy and pride to practice and then earn my minutes on the court. Most importantly my leadership I bring on and off the court I feel will make a huge impact for the team.”

With his senior season still ahead of him, Alters views this upcoming year as a chance to prepare himself for the rigor and grind of the Pac-12. He also hopes to win a state championship and get some revenge in the national championship game at GEICO Nationals.

“I am focusing on my ball handling, overall offensive consistency, and getting my body ready for college,” Alters said. “The goals for my senior year are to win the state championship, then to qualify for GEICO Nationals and get our revenge in the national championship game.”

When looking ahead to his time as a Cal student, Alters is interested in what the Haas School of Business can offer though he doesn’t yet know what he’ll study. He also isn’t too familiar with any of his future teammates, but he looks forward to getting to know them once he arrives on campus.

“I have no idea,” Alters said of what he wants to study. “I am intrigued by the Haas undergraduate business program. But I really have not decided what I want to do yet… No one in particular. They all seem like a great group of guys when I watched their practice and talked to them. So I am excited to be apart of the team.”

For Logan Alters, the opportunity to play at Cal is truly a dream come true both from a basketball and academic standpoint. He’s always dreamed of playing in the Pac-12 and now that his dream is becoming a reality, he can hardly wait to get it underway:

“I have always wanted to be in the Pac-12. It was always a dream of mine to play in that conference. The level of competition amongst all of the teams in that conference is like no other. The style of play in this conference is so unique compared to any other. The up-tempo and hard-nosed play is exactly what I play like. I am so excited to play in Haas Pavilion against our rivals.”