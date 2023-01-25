Snow College (Ephraim, Utah) wide receiver Marquis Montgomery has seen a wave of new interest come his way this winter. He recently updated his top list with a group that included Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and LSU. That came after he previously announced a top seven that included Utah State, BYU, Jackson State and USF. Penn State and Texas A&M made both lists, but Cal has been the other constant in his recruitment.

The Bears will get their opportunity to host the high three-star junior college prospect this weekend when he makes the trek out to Berkeley for what is expected be the last visit before he comes to a decision.

The 6-foot-5 receiver began his career in Kansas at Independence Community College before making the move out to Utah for the last two seasons. Montgomery played his high school football at Kapolei High School in Hawaii.

The winding path he has taken throughout his career has pushed him to want to find a home where he will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact. That is where the Bears come into the picture.

Cal is in need of another receiver in the class after standout pass catcher J.Michael Sturdivant left the program this winter for UCLA.

Montgomery caught 13 passes for 228 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns in 2022 for an offense that tends to feature its running game. That production and his physical traits have plenty of programs intrigued, but the Bears have been able to stand out from the group.

He sees where he can be valuable at a program like Cal, and he's sensed how much he is wanted by the staff in Berkeley.

"The coaches who have been helping me and in consistent contact with me are coach [Burl] Toler and coach [Marshall] Cherrington," Montgomery said. "The immense amount of love that they've shown me and how interested they are in having me become a part of the program is something that has definitely stood out to me than the other programs.